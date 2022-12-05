Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHGG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.25.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Price Performance

Shares of CHGG opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63. Chegg has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $37.64.

Insider Transactions at Chegg

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

In related news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Chegg by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 276.5% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the third quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chegg

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.