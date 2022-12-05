Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy makes up approximately 3.0% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after buying an additional 1,169,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,635,000 after buying an additional 1,148,717 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $101.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $3.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.