Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Kinloch Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.5% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 127.6% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.84.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.71. The company had a trading volume of 55,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,732,784. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $347.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

