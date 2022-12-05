Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $974,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 61,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 109,912 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.84.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,732,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.38. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $349.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

