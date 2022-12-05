Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Sells 42,203 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,203 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 127,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,429,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,699,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 120,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,431,000 after acquiring an additional 87,438 shares during the period. Finally, Coury Firm Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $157.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.99. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

