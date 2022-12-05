China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.19

Shares of China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.
China BlueChemical Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16.
About China BlueChemical
China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China BlueChemical (CBLUY)
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
Receive News & Ratings for China BlueChemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China BlueChemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.