China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.19

Shares of China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

China BlueChemical Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16.

About China BlueChemical

China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.

