Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.96. 6,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,265,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CD. TheStreet lowered Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Chindata Group Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chindata Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,179,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

