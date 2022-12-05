Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Short Interest Update

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,100 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 679,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Churchill Downs Trading Down 1.6 %
CHDN traded down $3.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,722. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $249.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.10.
Churchill Downs Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.69%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 93.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174,468 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth approximately $23,170,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,212.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 86,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 58.9% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 187,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 69,518 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
