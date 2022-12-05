Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Short Interest Update

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,100 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 679,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CHDN traded down $3.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,722. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $249.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 93.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174,468 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth approximately $23,170,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,212.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 86,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 58.9% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 187,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 69,518 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

