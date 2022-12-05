Citigroup Raises XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $8.92

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup to $8.92 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
XPEV has been the subject of several other research reports. China Renaissance downgraded shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of XPeng from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of XPeng from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.03.
XPeng Stock Performance
XPeng stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
