Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 8,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,593,000 after buying an additional 4,641,334 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,799,000 after buying an additional 2,328,251 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,481,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,783 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CFG traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,804. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.86. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.