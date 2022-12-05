Clarkson’s (CKN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,380 ($40.44) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:CKN traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,100 ($37.09). 13,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,738. The firm has a market cap of £949.03 million and a PE ratio of 1,565.66. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,440 ($29.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,035 ($48.27). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,845.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,011.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20.

In other news, insider Laurence Hollingworth bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,691 ($32.19) per share, for a total transaction of £107,640 ($128,771.38).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

