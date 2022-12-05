Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 508.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 70,821 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,924,000 after purchasing an additional 60,757 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $3,456,296.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $781,497.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $3,456,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,959 shares of company stock valued at $22,736,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Down 5.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.65. The company had a trading volume of 41,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512,042. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.10 and a beta of 1.00. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $170.40.

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.76.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

