CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in CME Group by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CME Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,356,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Pluribus Labs LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pluribus Labs LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,775. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $175.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.58 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

