CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,740,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 29,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.87. 22,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,136. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.08 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 75.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 36,584 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CNX Resources by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 27,354 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,690,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $2,428,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

