Coliseum Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 390,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,000. Option Care Health makes up about 1.0% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,530,000 after buying an additional 918,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,539,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,657,000 after buying an additional 133,504 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,232,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,328,000 after buying an additional 308,744 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 65.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,676,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,440,000 after buying an additional 1,055,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 44.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,246,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,153,000 after buying an additional 694,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Option Care Health stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.29. 990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $35.87.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.38 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

In other Option Care Health news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $61,638.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,094.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

