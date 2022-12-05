Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director David W. Kemper Sells 3,000 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,204,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,812,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CBSH traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.43. The company had a trading volume of 289,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,535. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.81 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBSH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

