Comparing WisdomTree (WT) and Its Competitors

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare WisdomTree to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of WisdomTree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WisdomTree and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree $304.32 million $49.80 million 10.09 WisdomTree Competitors $6.83 billion $1.43 billion 12.44

Analyst Recommendations

WisdomTree’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree. WisdomTree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for WisdomTree and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree 0 0 0 0 N/A WisdomTree Competitors 458 1997 2155 50 2.39

As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 3.79%. Given WisdomTree’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WisdomTree has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

WisdomTree has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree’s competitors have a beta of 1.49, suggesting that their average share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WisdomTree pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. WisdomTree pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 36.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. WisdomTree is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree 29.35% 18.11% 4.96% WisdomTree Competitors 1.42% 16.36% 5.35%

Summary

WisdomTree competitors beat WisdomTree on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

