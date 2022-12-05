Compass Group LLC Trims Holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Compass Group LLC trimmed its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,678 shares during the period. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. comprises 0.7% of Compass Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Compass Group LLC’s holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 4,865,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,037,000 after acquiring an additional 58,188 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,222,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BWMX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $257.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

