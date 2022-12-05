Compound Tops 24-Hour Volume of $19.79 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Compound has a market cap of $284.88 million and approximately $19.79 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $39.20 or 0.00229699 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00126949 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00060654 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00044719 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 38.5681509 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 311 active market(s) with $13,059,198.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

