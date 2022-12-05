Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 1,288 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 51.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 28.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. Barclays lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRI traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.57. 4,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,070. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $155.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

