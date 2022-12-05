Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,852 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.6% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Trading Down 0.9 %

MCD traded down $2.48 on Monday, reaching $270.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,789. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.16 and a 200-day moving average of $254.81. The company has a market capitalization of $198.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

