Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.3% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 20,610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 5,007,425 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Visa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after buying an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after buying an additional 2,664,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 21,641.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,124,000 after buying an additional 2,234,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

V stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.36. 45,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,571,875. The company has a market capitalization of $407.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.82.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

