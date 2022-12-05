Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $8.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $554.92. 10,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.38.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

