Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $2.22 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,059 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.0% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $58,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABT traded down $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.96.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

