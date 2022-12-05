Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $1.37 Million in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 118,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,299,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 485,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 225,132 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 55.2% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 109,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.6% during the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 107,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ET. Barclays lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.0 %

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 53,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,609,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,881,975.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,083,747 shares of company stock worth $37,341,014 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

