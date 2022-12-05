Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 2,825 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in AT&T by 31.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 117,090 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 536,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.92. 134,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,770,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

