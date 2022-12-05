Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,326 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 166,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 36,949 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

DGRO stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,280. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

