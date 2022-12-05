Contrasting One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) & BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BrightSpire Capital and One Liberty Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSpire Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67 One Liberty Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 46.85%. One Liberty Properties has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.37%. Given BrightSpire Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BrightSpire Capital is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

36.5% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSpire Capital 75.92% 8.25% 2.09% One Liberty Properties 46.51% 12.76% 5.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and One Liberty Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSpire Capital $119.51 million 7.53 -$101.05 million $0.94 7.43 One Liberty Properties $82.74 million 5.90 $38.86 million $1.87 12.39

One Liberty Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BrightSpire Capital. BrightSpire Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Liberty Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BrightSpire Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. BrightSpire Capital pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. One Liberty Properties pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BrightSpire Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpire Capital, Inc. in June 2021. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Rating)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.