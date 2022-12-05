Contrasting RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) & Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) and Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Enterprise Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBB Bancorp $165.81 million 2.50 $56.91 million $3.20 6.81 Enterprise Bancorp $167.14 million 2.51 $42.17 million $3.40 10.19

Profitability

RBB Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enterprise Bancorp. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Enterprise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBB Bancorp 34.92% 13.43% 1.53% Enterprise Bancorp 23.95% 13.59% 0.92%

Dividends

RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Enterprise Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. RBB Bancorp pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Bancorp pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years. RBB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.3% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for RBB Bancorp and Enterprise Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBB Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.62%. Given RBB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than Enterprise Bancorp.

Summary

RBB Bancorp beats Enterprise Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential, commercial, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 23 branches in the Western region with branches in Los Angeles County, California; Orange County, California; Ventura County, California; Clark County, Nevada; Honolulu, Hawaii, as well as in Eastern region with branches in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, New York; Chicago, Illinois and Edison, New Jersey. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management services; wealth advisory and management services that include customized investment management and trust services to individuals, family groups, commercial businesses, trusts, foundations, non-profit organizations, and endowments; brokerage and management services to individual investors; insurance services; and voice, online, and mobile banking services. As of January 27, 2022, it had 26 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Acton, Andover, Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Lowell, Methuen, North Andover, Tewksbury, Tyngsborough, and Westford; and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Nashua, Pelham, Salem, and Windham. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

