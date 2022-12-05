Contrasting VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) & Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM)

Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Rating) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Designs and VIA optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sigma Designs alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A VIA optronics -4.96% -16.79% -6.49%

Risk & Volatility

Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIA optronics has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sigma Designs and VIA optronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

VIA optronics has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given VIA optronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sigma Designs and VIA optronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A VIA optronics $213.92 million 0.19 -$13.91 million ($0.51) -3.53

VIA optronics has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.5% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of VIA optronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VIA optronics beats Sigma Designs on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Designs

(Get Rating)

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About VIA optronics

(Get Rating)

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.