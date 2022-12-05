CoreCommodity Management LLC Boosts Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Imperial Oil by 975.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,268 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Imperial Oil by 75.0% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 115,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,450 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Imperial Oil by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 120,139 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

Shares of IMO opened at $55.93 on Monday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 86.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.3226 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 198.46%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

