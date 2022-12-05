CoreCommodity Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SunPower worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPWR. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of SunPower by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 36.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $24.49 on Monday. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPWR. Bank of America lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of SunPower to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

