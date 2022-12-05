CoreCommodity Management LLC Invests $511,000 in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $6,325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,031,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after buying an additional 114,824 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 14.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,068,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 169,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kosmos Energy

In other news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,615 shares in the company, valued at $888,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on KOS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Kosmos Energy to $11.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.49) to GBX 735 ($8.79) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.83.

Shares of KOS opened at $6.42 on Monday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

