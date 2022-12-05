CoreCommodity Management LLC Reduces Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132,790 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after buying an additional 2,158,995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,633 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 234.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,515,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,258 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 14.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,985,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBS. TheStreet lowered Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.02. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

