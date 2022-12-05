CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 123 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CoreCommodity Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.84.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $181.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $350.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.