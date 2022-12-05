CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 205,800 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lessened its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,800 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,068,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 333,365 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,825,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 163,609 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 62,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 309,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVM opened at $2.99 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $529.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. Analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

