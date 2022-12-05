Cormark Raises Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$152.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a C$143.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$145.42.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$134.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$185.59 billion and a PE ratio of 12.22. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$116.75 and a 12 month high of C$149.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$127.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$126.63.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.17%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.89, for a total value of C$509,291.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$733,464.87. Insiders sold 12,234 shares of company stock worth $1,559,529 in the last quarter.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

