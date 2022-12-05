Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,017,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,358 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Corteva worth $55,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Stock Up 1.6 %

CTVA stock opened at $67.31 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

