Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $10.33 or 0.00060427 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.96 billion and approximately $117.84 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00080879 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000404 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001405 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010152 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00026003 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001400 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005508 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000129 BTC.
Cosmos Coin Profile
Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
