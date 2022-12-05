Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Lessened by Alpha Square Group S LLC

Alpha Square Group S LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.0% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. State Street Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $242,940,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 391,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $559.00 to $557.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.72.

COST traded down $7.34 on Monday, hitting $487.19. The company had a trading volume of 36,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,657. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

