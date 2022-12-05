Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $557.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $559.00 to $557.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COST. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $566.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $494.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.29. The stock has a market cap of $218.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

