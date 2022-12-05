Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Director Hans Helmerich Sells 5,000 Shares

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CTRA stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.20. 9,269,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,555,017. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.20.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,913,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

