Cowen Boosts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $360.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Cowen from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s previous close.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.16.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $308.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.10, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.35 and its 200 day moving average is $275.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,997 shares of company stock worth $5,326,213. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,135,000 after buying an additional 113,705 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 949,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,216,000 after buying an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 781,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,873,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 625,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,185,000 after buying an additional 149,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.