Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Gap Down to $105.72

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $105.72, but opened at $101.58. Crane shares last traded at $104.43, with a volume of 353 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CR. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Crane Trading Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.62 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $12,225,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,162. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 18.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

