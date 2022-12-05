Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 107,982 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,982 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of HCA Healthcare worth $25,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,225,000 after purchasing an additional 181,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after acquiring an additional 925,010 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,853,000 after purchasing an additional 298,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,530,000 after acquiring an additional 236,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.10.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.85. 809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.