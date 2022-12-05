CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $748,347.51

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $748,347.51 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 54.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,023.73 or 0.05942420 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.98 or 0.00499085 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,184.39 or 0.30093695 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold launched on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

