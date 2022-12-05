Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) PT Lowered to $2.75 at Citigroup

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $13.00 to $2.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.39.

Cyxtera Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYXT opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $400.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyxtera Technologies

About Cyxtera Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYXT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. BC Partners Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. now owns 47,676,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,609,000 after buying an additional 1,627,561 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

