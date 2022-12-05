Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) PT Lowered to $2.75 at Citigroup

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $13.00 to $2.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.39.
Shares of NASDAQ CYXT opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $400.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85.
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
