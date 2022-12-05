DA Davidson Trims Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Target Price to $18.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Asana’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASAN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Asana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.05.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $16.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.04. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 267.38%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Asana will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,445,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Asana by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Asana by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 30.4% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

