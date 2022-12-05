Dai Trading 0% Higher This Week (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.68 billion and approximately $168.89 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005892 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dai Profile

Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,686,723,276 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

