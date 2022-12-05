DAO Maker (DAO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $115.39 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00005384 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $115.39 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $996.35 or 0.05872406 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00503418 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,150.21 or 0.30354935 BTC.

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,282,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.